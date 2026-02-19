CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 602,646 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 487,767 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.3 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.16 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRRF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CTRRF) is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing a diversified portfolio of predominantly retail and mixed-use properties across Canada. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Canadian Tire Corporation, the Trust’s holdings include automotive service centres, flagship Canadian Tire and affiliated retail stores, distribution and logistics facilities, as well as properties leased to select third-party retailers.

The Trust employs a long-term, net?lease strategy designed to generate stable and predictable rental income.

