Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,839 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 18,089 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 73,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group plc is a retail bank headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, primarily serving personal, mortgage and small business customers across the Republic of Ireland. The bank offers an integrated range of financial solutions designed to meet everyday banking needs, including current accounts, savings products and digital banking services. With a focus on customer accessibility, Permanent TSB operates a network of branches and ATMs complemented by online and mobile platforms.

Core lending activities revolve around home mortgages and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.