LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives $73.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LandBridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LandBridge from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Shares of LB stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

In other news, insider Jason Thomas Long purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,842.37. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 223,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,008.14. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harrison Fenner Bolling bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,378.16. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,542 shares of company stock worth $164,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LandBridge by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LandBridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LandBridge by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

