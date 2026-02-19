Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $217.00

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.00.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $196.49 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,407,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $1,662,000.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

