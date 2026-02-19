Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,230 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 9,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minim Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FIEE opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $560,800.00, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements acquired 2,138,181 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $2,758,253.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,119,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580.70. The trade was a 217.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Minim

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

