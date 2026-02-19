Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $9.25. Genfit shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Genfit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

(Get Free Report)

Genfit is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lille, France, specializing in the development of innovative therapies and diagnostics for liver and metabolic diseases. The company’s research and development efforts are primarily focused on non?alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a progressive liver disorder with significant unmet medical needs. Genfit’s lead therapeutic candidate, elafibranor, is designed to target key pathways involved in inflammation, fibrosis and lipid metabolism, positioning it as a potential treatment for patients with NASH and associated metabolic complications.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, Genfit has established a diagnostic arm centered on NIS4®, a proprietary blood?based test that leverages transcriptomic biomarkers to enable earlier and more accurate detection of liver fibrosis in patients at risk for NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.