Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.1 million.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $643,395.85. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

