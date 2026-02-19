Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 138.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $202,680,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,891.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,898,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (down previously from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $382.99 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.70 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.