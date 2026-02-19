Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

