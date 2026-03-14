Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $11.8450. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 55,675 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $794.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.86 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 188.20% and a net margin of 13.71%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

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Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper?based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

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