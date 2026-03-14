Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.32 and traded as high as GBX 381.70. Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 379.50, with a volume of 178,313 shares traded.

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.79. The company has a market cap of £857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

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Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

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