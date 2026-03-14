Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.55. Playtech shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 50,600 shares.

Playtech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech

(Get Free Report)

Playtech plc, operating OTC as PYTCY, is a leading provider of software and services to the global online gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Teddy Sagi and headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, the company develops and licenses turnkey platforms for casinos, poker rooms, sports betting, live dealer games, bingo, virtual sports and financial trading. It delivers back?end management tools, player account services and risk management solutions to licensed operators worldwide.

At the heart of Playtech’s offering is its unified platform that integrates content across multiple verticals, enabling operators to manage customer acquisition, retention, payments, analytics and compliance from a single interface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.