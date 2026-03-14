GRS Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Jones Lang LaSalle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. PR Newswire

JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. MarketWatch

MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Zacks

Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Zacks Analysts Roundup

Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential.

Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. KalkineMedia

Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target slightly (from $360 to $355) and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a modest cautionary note versus other bullish coverage. Benzinga

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $299.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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