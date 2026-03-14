Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,786,228 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 12th total of 5,182,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,871.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,871.6 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.15.

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About Banco de Sabadell

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Banco de Sabadell is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1881 and headquartered in Alicante. It ranks among the country’s largest banks by assets, serving a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small and medium?sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate clients. Over its history, the group has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive financial services platform.

The bank’s core business lines encompass retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, asset management and insurance.

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