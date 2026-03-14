Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.2790. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $5.2345, with a volume of 38,141 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.7%
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.
The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America’s largest unconventional resource plays.
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