Sanders Capital LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. $V

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.11. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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