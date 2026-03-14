Sanders Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,368,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.30. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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