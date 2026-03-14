Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.00. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $6.9510, with a volume of 9,220 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCM

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company’s software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.