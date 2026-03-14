AvePoint Conference: AgentPulse “Trust Layer” Targets AI Governance as AVPT Eyes Profitable Growth

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) executives highlighted the company’s focus on data security, governance and resilience—particularly for unstructured data—while discussing how the rise of AI agents is shaping product strategy, licensing, and customer demand.

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Positioning as a “trust layer” for enterprise data and AI agents

Chief Strategy Officer Mario Carvajal described AvePoint as a global software provider that helps enterprises manage and protect data, with a particular emphasis on unstructured information such as chats, communications, emails, and messages across multiple applications. Carvajal said AvePoint’s platform provides a “trust layer” that allows organizations to set policies, monitor activity, and apply governance and security controls.

Carvajal added that the company is extending that same control layer to the growing use of AI agents inside enterprises. He said AvePoint recently announced its AgentPulse technology at Nasdaq, noting it was soft-launched in November, and framed it as part of the company’s broader “Confidence Platform.” He described a use case where customers want policies not only for how employees share information, but also for how internally built AI agents operate, including their identity and access.

Carvajal also said AvePoint primarily sells to buyers in the CIO and CISO organizations and that the company has seen success in regulated industries. He pointed to security-related certifications, including the ability to deliver the platform in a FedRAMP-certified environment for public-sector agencies with strict requirements. He also referenced product considerations such as privacy and data lineage.

AI seen as an opportunity; licensing evolving toward hybrid models

Asked whether AI is a risk or beneficiary for AvePoint, Carvajal said the company views AI as an enabler, arguing that governance and controls can help organizations adopt AI more safely. He said AvePoint can work across different AI models and ecosystems, referencing offerings such as Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot brand.

Carvajal also discussed how AI agents may change software licensing over time. He said AvePoint historically licensed on a per-user basis because humans were the primary operators, but the company is evolving toward hybrid licensing that can be metered based on governance activity and outcomes as organizations adopt agentic systems.

CFO highlights 2025 results, profitability goals, and stock-based compensation

Chief Financial Officer Jim Caci said AvePoint reported strong fourth-quarter results and provided what he characterized as strong guidance for 2026, citing execution and visibility with customers and prospects.

Caci also reviewed profitability milestones the company previously set, emphasizing two commitments made in March 2023 around “profitable growth.” He said AvePoint achieved a “Rule of 46” in 2025 after committing to hit the Rule of 40 by that year. He also said AvePoint became GAAP profitable in 2024—one year earlier than its 2025 target—and then “accelerated” GAAP profitability in 2025, reporting GAAP profit margins of 7.9%.

On stock-based compensation (SBC), Caci said the company treats SBC as a real expense given shareholder dilution. He said AvePoint’s SBC as a percentage of revenue was “20-something plus” when it went public and has since declined to under 10% in 2025, with expectations for further decline in 2026.

M&A priorities and a focus on managed service providers

Carvajal said most of AvePoint’s platform has been built organically, which he argued helps with integration and interoperability and enables customers to “wire up” the platform quickly. He said the company evaluates potential acquisitions based on factors such as modern architecture and interoperability, and he described AvePoint as having completed six acquisitions since becoming a public company.

He highlighted managed service providers (MSPs) as a key go-to-market motion, noting AvePoint sells both direct and through channel partners. Carvajal said the company built an edition of its platform designed for MSPs that need role-based access and the ability to manage multiple clients from one interface. Looking ahead, he said AvePoint sees an opportunity to add more value for MSPs, including in managing infrastructure resources for cloud computing. He referenced existing capabilities for Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure and suggested areas such as FinOps, cost optimization, or vertical-specific tools could be relevant.

Migration demand uptick and a broader consolidation/governance pitch

Caci said AvePoint has seen good demand across its product suite, and noted an uptick in migration demand in Q4 (and to some extent in Q3). He attributed that to customers consolidating data repositories—either moving from on-premises to cloud or consolidating cloud environments—particularly as organizations prepare data for AI use cases. He said AvePoint’s migration tools help move data efficiently.

However, Caci noted migration products tend to have a higher churn rate than other offerings because they are more project-based with clearer start-and-stop cycles. He said this dynamic creates an opportunity to cross-sell and expand customers into longer-duration offerings, such as governance products and newer capabilities like AgentPulse. He also described migration as a “tip of spear” that can bring AvePoint into new accounts.

Carvajal expanded on how migration projects can lead to broader security and governance engagements. He described a value proposition that combines moving data with identifying redundant or obsolete data, applying retention or records policies, and maintaining data fidelity so users are not disrupted. He said AvePoint’s history of building connectors—citing “over 30 connectors”—supports this approach and can bring multiple stakeholders, including security and audit teams, into a single-platform conversation.

In another example of agent governance demand, Carvajal said AvePoint worked with a large enterprise that had built 26,000 agents and later sought controls to monitor agent interactions and prevent incorrect data access. He said this led to an expansion sale, though he said it was too early to quantify typical uplift percentages. Caci added that while the enterprise AI cycle is still early, it appears to be moving faster than prior technology transitions.

On public sector, Caci said 2025 was challenging for the federal market, citing factors including election-related dynamics, “DOGE activity,” and a government shutdown that created volatility. He said AvePoint expects 2026 to be a better year, while acknowledging recent events have increased uncertainty. Caci said the company views public sector—particularly U.S. federal—as a vital part of its growth strategy and a complement to its goal of reaching $1 billion.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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