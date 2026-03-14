Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.49 and traded as high as C$15.75. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 1,380,553 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

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Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total transaction of C$118,388.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,862.72. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

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Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.

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