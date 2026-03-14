China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 147,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 12th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at $1.17 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

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China Conch Venture Company Profile

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China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, trading OTC under the ticker CCVTF, is a Hong Kong–listed subsidiary of Anhui Conch Cement, one of China’s largest cement producers by volume. The company focuses on the manufacture and sale of specialized chemical materials that support the building, construction and related industrial sectors.

Its core product portfolio includes vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and derivatives such as polyvinyl acetate emulsions and water-based adhesives, which find application in paints, coatings, paper, textiles and packaging.

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