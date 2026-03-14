VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL is Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s Largest Position

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,244,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,682 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 143,113 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

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