Sanders Capital LLC Has $2.08 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,082,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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