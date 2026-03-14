Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.19. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 32,246 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.2%

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 45.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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