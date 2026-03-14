Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $20.80. Arc Resources shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 56,391 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AETUF. National Bank Financial downgraded Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Arc Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arc Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Arc Resources Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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