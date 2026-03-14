Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Pharvaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pharvaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

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Pharvaris Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $25.42 on Friday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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