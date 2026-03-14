Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. $SANA

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Sana Biotechnology worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,474 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 298,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $896.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

About Sana Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.