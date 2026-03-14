Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $8.25 Million Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LifeStance Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LifeStance Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,709. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $844,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,318,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,505,395 shares of company stock worth $31,580,780 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.