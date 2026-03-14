Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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