Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $12.32 Million in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,315,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Arcellx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,452,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 694.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 377,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total value of $10,243,230.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,051 shares in the company, valued at $31,447,729.92. This represents a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,126.81. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 109,366 shares of company stock valued at $11,526,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.01). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 1,027.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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