Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Roivant Sciences worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,862,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 917,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $21,134,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,685,452.80. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Torti sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $38,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,736,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,656,118.74. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,368,014 shares of company stock worth $251,414,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.7%

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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