Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Upstream Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstream Bio by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Upstream Bio by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Upstream Bio by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 95.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Upstream Bio by 34.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPB shares. Mizuho raised shares of Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Upstream Bio Trading Down 2.2%

UPB stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.96.

About Upstream Bio

(Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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