Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Stock Holdings Increased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Alignment Healthcare comprises approximately 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Alignment Healthcare worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,606,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after buying an additional 848,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,466,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,943,000 after buying an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,697.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 29,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $508,021.85. Following the transaction, the president owned 963,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,816,599.90. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $70,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 498,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,026.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,180,140 shares of company stock valued at $42,518,007 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.