Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.4%
TSE:AGI opened at C$59.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.72.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
