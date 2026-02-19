Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

PG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a market cap of $364.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

