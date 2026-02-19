American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in American Express were worth $89,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after buying an additional 646,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $346.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

