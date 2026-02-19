Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 37507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.12.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of C$637.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.60%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries.

Further Reading

