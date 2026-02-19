Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.6540, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.