Head-To-Head Analysis: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Pop Culture Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $240.80 million 1.26 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -21.53 Pop Culture Group $107.63 million 0.05 -$6.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -6.39% -2.67% -1.99% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 3 3 0 2.29 Pop Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 79.57%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

