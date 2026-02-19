Comparing Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) & Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 6.37% 20.23% 10.79% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willdan Group and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Willdan Group presently has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willdan Group and Millennium Prime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $565.80 million 3.03 $22.57 million $2.78 41.83 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Volatility and Risk

Willdan Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Millennium Prime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Millennium Prime

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.