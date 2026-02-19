HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $500.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $249.93 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $207.20 and a one year high of $803.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 287.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock worth $6,046,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

