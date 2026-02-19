Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $31.25. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $31.6740, with a volume of 17,569,873 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

