Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,021 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.71% of Nucor worth $220,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Nucor by 587,032.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 146,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 146,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 135,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $165.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,044. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,351 shares of company stock worth $6,206,158. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.90.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

