Certuity LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Certuity LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.4%

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

