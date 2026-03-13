Certuity LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,725,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $497.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.61.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

