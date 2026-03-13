Legal & General Group Plc Has $172.33 Million Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129,517 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of lululemon athletica worth $172,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 72.8% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.40.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of LULU opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.84. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $348.50. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

