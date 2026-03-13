Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

ROP opened at $346.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $594.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day moving average is $441.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

