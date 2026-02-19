Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 86251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

ORANY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.2392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

