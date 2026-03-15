Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Stake Trimmed by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

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Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%.The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, iA Financial set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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