Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Buys $2,300,881.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRROGet Free Report) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. The trade was a 18.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Up 11.3%

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.98. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRROGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($5.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.63% and a negative net margin of 1,834.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Korro Bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large?holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near?term financing risk. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near?term profit improvement is limited. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly and annual results show heavy write?downs and operating losses: Q4 EPS was a ($5.32) miss vs. consensus (~($1.93)), and full?year net loss widened (reported ~$117.3M) driven by non?cash impairment charges — highlighting high execution risk and potential for volatility if clinical progress stalls. Read More. Read More.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

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