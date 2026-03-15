Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Buys $2,300,881.00 in Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. The trade was a 18.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Up 11.3%

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.98. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

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Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($5.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.63% and a negative net margin of 1,834.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Korro Bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More.

Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large?holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More.

Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large?holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near?term financing risk. Read More.

Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near?term financing risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near?term profit improvement is limited. Read More.

Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near?term profit improvement is limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly and annual results show heavy write?downs and operating losses: Q4 EPS was a ($5.32) miss vs. consensus (~($1.93)), and full?year net loss widened (reported ~$117.3M) driven by non?cash impairment charges — highlighting high execution risk and potential for volatility if clinical progress stalls. Read More. Read More.

Korro Bio Company Profile

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Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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